Heat's Wayne Ellington: Expected to return Monday
Ellington (personal) is probable for Monday's game against the Lakers, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.
Ellington was held out of the last two games due to a personal matter, but Miami expects him back in their next contest. He should be available off the bench in his typical role.
