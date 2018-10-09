Heat's Wayne Ellington: Expected to return Wednesday
Ellington (ankle) is expected to play in Wednesday's preseason game against the Heat, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Ellington has been hampered by an ankle injury the last few weeks, but appears to finally be nearing the end of his recovery. According to Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald, Ellington is officially listed as questionable for Wednesday, but it appears the Heat still fully expect Ellington to take the floor. Keep an eye on his status all the way up until tip-off to make sure he's in the lineup as expected.
