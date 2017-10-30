Heat's Wayne Ellington: Game-time call due to illness

Ellington is considered questionable to play Monday against the Timberwolves due to an illness.

The Heat will wait until closer to game-time to make an official decision on Ellington's status, but for now he should be considered firmly questionable. The 29-year-old played 17 minutes in Saturday's loss to the Celtics, finishing with three points on 1-of-7 shooting (1-6 3PT). Ellington is averaging 14.8 minutes per game off the bench on the season.