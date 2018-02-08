Heat's Wayne Ellington: Gets up shots, remains without timetable
Ellington was able to go through some shooting drills Thursday, but remains without a timetable for a return.
Ellington missed Wednesday's game against the Rockets with a shoulder injury and the Heat aren't willing to put a concrete return date down quite yet. In regards to Ellington getting up some shots, coach Erik Spoelstra said, "That's a good sign for him," though that doesn't shed much more light on how long Ellington could remain out. For now, consider Ellington questionable at best for Friday's game against the Bucks and it wouldn't be surprising if the Heat played it safe and kept him sidelined at least one more contest. If held out Friday, Ellington would have a full four days to get ready for Tuesday's tilt with the Raptors.
More News
-
Heat's Wayne Ellington: Ruled out Wednesday•
-
Heat's Wayne Ellington: Downgraded to doubtful Wednesday•
-
Heat's Wayne Ellington: Questionable Wednesday with shoulder injury•
-
Heat's Wayne Ellington: Scores 16 points Friday•
-
Heat's Wayne Ellington: Scoreless in Wednesday's loss•
-
Heat's Wayne Ellington: Scores 17 off bench Saturday•
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...