Heat's Wayne Ellington: Gets up shots, remains without timetable

Ellington was able to go through some shooting drills Thursday, but remains without a timetable for a return.

Ellington missed Wednesday's game against the Rockets with a shoulder injury and the Heat aren't willing to put a concrete return date down quite yet. In regards to Ellington getting up some shots, coach Erik Spoelstra said, "That's a good sign for him," though that doesn't shed much more light on how long Ellington could remain out. For now, consider Ellington questionable at best for Friday's game against the Bucks and it wouldn't be surprising if the Heat played it safe and kept him sidelined at least one more contest. If held out Friday, Ellington would have a full four days to get ready for Tuesday's tilt with the Raptors.