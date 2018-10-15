Heat's Wayne Ellington: Goes through full practice Monday

Ellington (ankle) was a full participant in Monday's practice and is "hopeful" he can play in Wednesday's season opener against the Magic, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

This is a great sign for Ellington, who missed the entire preseason while nursing a soreness in his left ankle. Barring any setbacks over the next two days, Ellington should be ready to go off the bench Wednesday in Orlando.