Heat's Wayne Ellington: Goes through shootaround, likely out Saturday

Ellington (ankle) went through shootaround but remains unlikely to play Saturday against the Hornets, Tim Reynolds of the AP reports.

While Ellington appears to be making good progress, coach Erik Spoelstra said he wants the veteran to go through a full practice before returning to game action. The Heat have three days off following Saturday's game, so a return Wednesday against the Knicks appears likely.

