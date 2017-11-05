Heat's Wayne Ellington: Hits five threes Sunday

Ellington accumulated 17 points (6-11 FG, 5-9 3Pt), two assists, one rebound and one block across 27 minutes during Sunday's 104-101 win over the Clippers.

Ellington's minutes have been all over the place this season, seeing 15 or fewer minutes in five contests (including six-minute and four-minute games) and more than 15 minutes in four games (including two 25-plus minute efforts). While he's a known three-point shooter, his inconsistent role on the Heat makes him a risky fantasy commodity.