Heat's Wayne Ellington: Hits six three-pointers in easy victory
Ellington totaled 18 points (6-11 FG. 6-10 3Pt, 0-1 FT), six rebounds, two steals and one assist in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 107-89 victory over Orlando.
Ellington remained on fire from beyond the arc, finishing with another six triples. He is in line to see an uptick in production with Dion Waiters (ankle) set to miss some time. He is not going to help you in many categories other than scoring and three-pointers, but with the confidence of the coaching staff, could be a nice addition if you have a roster spot at the end of your bench.
