Heat's Wayne Ellington: Leads bench with 19 points
Ellington scored 19 points (5-8 FG, 5-8 3PT, 4-4 FT) to go along with two rebounds, two assists and one steal in 30 minutes during Sunday's 100-93 win over Chicago
Leading all Miami bench scorers with 19 points, Ellington continued what has been an up and down season from a scoring standpoint. While he has scored in the double-digits five times, the guard has been held to three or fewer points six times. However, in his last four games, Ellington is averaging 17.5 points from the bench. This recent upswing in scoring production is an encouraging sign. However, Ellington's uncertain scoring potential makes him a risky play.
