Heat's Wayne Ellington: Leads team in scoring with 21 points

Ellington finished with 21 points (6-9 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds and one steal in 27 minutes during Friday's 109-97 victory over the Timberwolves.

Ellington poured in another six three-pointers, as he led the team in scoring from the bench. He is currently one of the hottest scorers from beyond the arc in the entire league, averaging five per game over his last three outings. He will not deliver much else in terms of stats, but is a great option as a three-point streamer in most league formats.