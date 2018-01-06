Heat's Wayne Ellington: Leads team with 24 points

Ellington finished with 24 points (9-19 FG, 6-16 3Pt), four rebounds and one steal in 36 minutes during Friday's 107-103 victory over the Knicks.

Ellington paced the Heat with 24 points including another six three-pointers. He has moved beyond just a streaming option, having scored in double figures in six of his last seven games while adding 30 three-pointers in that stretch. He has also played over 30 minutes in six of those games, a good indication that he has the trust of the coaching staff. He has benefited from Dion Waiters (ankle) missing time and although he continues to come off the bench, he has shown he is worthy of a roster spot in most league formats for the time being.