Heat's Wayne Ellington: Limited at practice, hopes to play Wednesday

Ellington (ankle) was limited at Monday's practice, Tim Reynolds of the AP reports. The veteran implied that there's a strong chance he'll make his season debut Wednesday against the Knicks.

