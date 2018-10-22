Heat's Wayne Ellington: Limited at practice, hopes to play Wednesday
Ellington (ankle) was limited at Monday's practice, Tim Reynolds of the AP reports. The veteran implied that there's a strong chance he'll make his season debut Wednesday against the Knicks.
Ellington continues to work back from an ankle injury that's kept him off the floor through the Heat's first three games of the regular season. If he's able to return to practice in full capacity Tuesday, he could make his debut Wednesday night, but for now Ellington should be considered questionable.
