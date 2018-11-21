Heat's Wayne Ellington: Low impact as starting point guard
Ellington started at point guard and finished with nine points (2-8 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two assists, one rebound, one steal and one block across 33 minutes in Tuesday's 104-92 loss to the Nets.
Though he's stuck in the starting five for the last two games while Goran Dragic has been nursing a knee injury, Ellington hasn't deviated much from his usual role as a spot-up sniper from the outside. Ellington has accrued just three assists across 71 minutes the last two games, instead resulting in wings Josh Richardson and Rodney McGruder taking on enhanced roles as distributors. While it appears a major spike in assists won't be coming from Ellington, he should at least continue to benefit from a 30-plus-minute role for at least the next two games with Dragic already ruled out for those contests.
