Heat's Wayne Ellington: Misses practice with illness
Ellington sat out Saturday's practice due to illness, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Keep an eye on Ellington's status over the next 24 hours, as Sunday's home matchup with the Timberwolves approaches. For now, the Heat are calling Ellington, who hasn't played in four of the last six games, questionable.
More News
-
Heat's Wayne Ellington: Available to play Monday•
-
Heat's Wayne Ellington: Expected to return Monday•
-
Heat's Wayne Ellington: Out Saturday•
-
Heat's Wayne Ellington: Won't play Friday•
-
Heat's Wayne Ellington: Contributes 15 points Tuesday•
-
Heat's Wayne Ellington: Low impact as starting point guard•
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 11 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 11
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...