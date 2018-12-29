Heat's Wayne Ellington: Misses practice with illness

Ellington sat out Saturday's practice due to illness, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Keep an eye on Ellington's status over the next 24 hours, as Sunday's home matchup with the Timberwolves approaches. For now, the Heat are calling Ellington, who hasn't played in four of the last six games, questionable.

