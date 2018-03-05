Heat's Wayne Ellington: More doubtful than questionable Monday

Ellington (quad) went through shootaround but is considered unlikely to play Monday against the Suns, Anthony Chiang of the Palm Beach Post reports.

Ellington has already missed the last two games with a bruised left quad, and he'll likely remain out Monday on the first night of a back-to-back. Tyler Johnson (quad) is considered questionable, so it's possible he could move back into the starting five Monday if he's ultimately cleared to play.