Heat's Wayne Ellington: Moves into starting five

Ellington will move into the starting lineup Sunday against the Lakers with Goran Dragic (knee) out.

Even though Ellington will be taking the place of Miami's primary ball handler, it's more reasonable to assume that Miami will have numerous players fulfill that role in the absence Dragic, not Ellington alone. That said, Ellington could find his way into more minutes while Dragic is out.

