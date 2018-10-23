Heat's Wayne Ellington: Out again vs. Knicks
Ellington (ankle) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Knicks, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Ellington has been putting in more and more work at practice and has remained hopeful he'll be able to return soon, but the shooting guard will remain out for at least one more contest. It looks like Ellington is very close to making his 2018-19 debut, however, and his next opportunity to do so will be Saturday against the Trail Blazers.
