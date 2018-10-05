Heat's Wayne Ellington: Out Friday
Ellington (ankle) is out Friday against the Wizards, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports. X-rays and an MRI both returned negative.
Ellington continues to work back from a sore left ankle, which has left him unable to make his preseason debut. He should be considered day-to-day moving forward.
