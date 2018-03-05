Heat's Wayne Ellington: Out Monday vs. Phoenix

Ellington (quad) has been ruled out for Monday's matchup with the Suns, Tom D'Angelo of the Palm Beach Post reports.

Ellington was essentially given a doubtful designation earlier Monday, so this latest update isn't anything surprising. This will mark his third straight game on the sidelines and there's certainly a chance Ellington will also remain out Tuesday against the Wizards in the second night of a back-to-back set. Tyler Johnson (quad) remains questionable, but could provide some relief in the backcourt if he were to be cleared for a return.