Heat's Wayne Ellington: Out vs. Hornets
Ellington (ankle) will not play in Tuesday's preseason game against Charlotte, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Ellington will miss a second straight game while battling soreness in his left ankle. The Heat are likely just being cautions with the veteran, whose next chance to play will come Friday in Washington.
More News
-
Heat's Wayne Ellington: Ruled out for preseason opener•
-
Heat's Wayne Ellington: Sitting out scrimmage•
-
Heat's Wayne Ellington: Comes back to Miami on one-year deal•
-
Heat's Wayne Ellington: Blows up for 32 points•
-
Heat's Wayne Ellington: Scores nine points in Tuesday's win•
-
Heat's Wayne Ellington: Scores 23 points in victory•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings and sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.
-
Basketball Tiers: Point Guard
Heading towards the start of NBA preseason, Alex Barutha breaks the players into tiers for...