Heat's Wayne Ellington: Plays 29 minutes off bench
Ellington (shoulder) had 11 points (4-10 FG, 3-8 3PT) and three rebounds in Friday's win over the Bucks.
Ellington was considered a game-time call heading into the contest due to a shoulder injury, but he was ultimately cleared to play after going through a pregame workout. The veteran, who missed Wednesday's loss to Houston, hit three threes, marking the 11th time in his last 13 games that he's made multiple three-pointers.
