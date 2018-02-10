Heat's Wayne Ellington: Plays 29 minutes off bench

Ellington (shoulder) had 11 points (4-10 FG, 3-8 3PT) and three rebounds in Friday's win over the Bucks.

Ellington was considered a game-time call heading into the contest due to a shoulder injury, but he was ultimately cleared to play after going through a pregame workout. The veteran, who missed Wednesday's loss to Houston, hit three threes, marking the 11th time in his last 13 games that he's made multiple three-pointers.