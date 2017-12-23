Heat's Wayne Ellington: Plays 39 minutes in victory
Ellington finished with 28 points (10-16 FG, 8-12 3Pt), and three rebounds in 39 minutes during Friday's 113-101 victory over the Mavericks.
Ellington tied his career-high of 28 points, while also adding a career-best eight three-pointers. He was able to see extended minutes with Dion Waiters (ankle) going down in this game and came through for the Heat with some outstanding shooting. He is more of a three-point streamer in standard leagues, but if Waiters is forced to miss additional time, Ellington could be worth an add for some short-term value.
More News
-
Heat's Wayne Ellington: Scores season-high 24 points in Wednesday's loss•
-
Heat's Wayne Ellington: Leads bench with 19 points•
-
Heat's Wayne Ellington: Leads team in scoring with 21 points•
-
Heat's Wayne Ellington: Drains seven treys in Sunday's loss•
-
Heat's Wayne Ellington: Hits five threes Sunday•
-
Heat's Wayne Ellington: Set to play Monday despite illness•
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock watch: Dunn, Mirotic trending up
The Bulls are showing signs of life of late, and some of their young guys are playing a big...
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...