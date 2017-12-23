Heat's Wayne Ellington: Plays 39 minutes in victory

Ellington finished with 28 points (10-16 FG, 8-12 3Pt), and three rebounds in 39 minutes during Friday's 113-101 victory over the Mavericks.

Ellington tied his career-high of 28 points, while also adding a career-best eight three-pointers. He was able to see extended minutes with Dion Waiters (ankle) going down in this game and came through for the Heat with some outstanding shooting. He is more of a three-point streamer in standard leagues, but if Waiters is forced to miss additional time, Ellington could be worth an add for some short-term value.