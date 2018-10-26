Heat's Wayne Ellington: Probable for Saturday

Ellington (ankle) is probable to play in Saturday's game against the Trail Blazers, Shandel Richardson of The Athletic reports.

Ellington has been on the cusp of returning based on his limited participation in practice, but it now appears the shooting guard is ready to make his 2018-19 debut Saturday. Ellington is expected to play a fairly limited role off the bench for the Heat this season, but he will likely cut into the reserve minutes of both Tyler Johnson and Dwyane Wade.