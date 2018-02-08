Heat's Wayne Ellington: Probable Friday vs. Milwaukee

Ellington (shoulder) is probable for Friday's contest against the Bucks, Anthony Chiang of The Palm Beach Post reports.

Ellington missed Wednesday's game against the Rockets, though was able to go through some shooting drills Thursday, which apparently went well. More word on his status should emerge following Friday's morning shootaround. If he makes a return, Derrick Jones would likely see reduced run.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories