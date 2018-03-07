Heat's Wayne Ellington: Probable Thursday vs. Philly
Ellington (quad) is probable for Thursday's contest against the 76ers, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Ellington has missed the Heat's past four games as a result of a left quad bruise, though it's apparently healed enough to him to probably take the floor Thursday. It's unclear at the moment if he would be eased back into action with limited minutes -- that information possibly arriving following Thursday morning shootaround. With his presumed return, various wing players on the roster, such as Rodney McGruder, Justise Winslow and Luke Babbitt could see their workloads reduced.
