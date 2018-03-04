Heat's Wayne Ellington: Questionable for Monday

Ellington (quad) is listed as questionable for Monday's matchup against the Suns, Tom D'Angelo of the Palm Beach Post reports.

Ellington has missed back-to-back contests due to a left quad bruise, but the backup small forward could return Monday if he avoids any setbacks. If he's ultimately unable to play, James Johnson could see additional minutes behind Josh Richardson and Justise Winslow.

