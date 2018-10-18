Heat's Wayne Ellington: Questionable for Thursday

Ellington (ankle) has been upgraded to questionable for Thursday's matchup with the Wizards, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Ellington sat out the regular-season opener Wednesday against the Magic and it was also reported that he would likely miss Thursday's outing as well. However, he's officially been given a questionable designation, which provides a little more optimism regarding his chances of playing against the Wizards. Still, look for Ellington to test out the ankle during pregame warmups, so a final decision on his status may not come until just before tip-off.