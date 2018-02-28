Heat's Wayne Ellington: Questionable for Thursday
Ellington (quad) is questionable for Thursday's contest against the Lakers, Manny Navarro of the Miami Herald reports.
Ellington left Tuesday's tilt against the 76ers early as the result of a left quad contusion, which subsequently resulted in him missing Wednesday's practice. More information on his status for the team's matchup against the Lakers should emerge following the team's morning shootaround on gameday.
