Heat's Wayne Ellington: Questionable Tuesday vs. Washington
Ellington (quad) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Wizards, Zach Rosen of the Wizards' official site reports.
Ellington has missed the past three games with a bruised left quad, which has prompted the likes of Justise Winslow and Luke Babbitt to see extra run on the wing. If he ends up missing Tuesday's contest, that would likely be the case once more. If he returns, he could be on a minutes restriction. Look for more information as tipoff draws nearer.
