Heat's Wayne Ellington: Questionable Wednesday with shoulder injury
Ellington is questionable for Wednesday's tilt against the Rockets due to a shoulder injury, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.
This is the first news of Ellington nursing a shoulder issue, so it's possible the injury occurred during Monday's contest against the Magic, where he went 0-for-9 from the field. If it turns out he's in too much discomfort to take the floor, Justise Winslow (illness), Derrick Jones and James Johnson could see expanded roles.
