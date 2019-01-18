Heat's Wayne Ellington: Questionable with illness

Ellington is questionable for Friday's game against the Pistons due to an illness, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Ellington did not participate in shootaround, as he and Josh Richardson are both ill and stayed back at the team hotel. Ellington will likely end up being a game-time decision, but given that he is out of the team's main rotation, his status won't have much of an impact Friday night.

