Heat's Wayne Ellington: Resting Wednesday

Ellington (ankle) will be among several Heat regulars resting Wednesday night, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Ellington is yet to play in the preseason due to a sore ankle, and while the expectation was that he'd return for Wednesday's contest, the team will ultimately hold him out of its penultimate exhibition contest. Ellington's final chance for a tuneup will come Friday against Atlanta.

