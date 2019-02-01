Heat's Wayne Ellington: Returns to bench role
Ellington will come off the bench Friday against Oklahoma City, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.
Ellington was effective in the starting five over the previous two contests, but he'll revert back to the bench in favor of Tyler Johnson. Ellington hadn't received much playing time prior to his two-game stint with the starters, so it's unclear as to whether he's earned more minutes following an impressive couple of performances.
