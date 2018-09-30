Heat's Wayne Ellington: Ruled out for preseason opener

Ellington (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's preseason opener against the Spurs, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Ellington sat out Saturday's scrimmage with a sore left ankle, so it doesn't come as a huge surprise that he'll also miss Sunday's preseason opener. Considering it's just a meaningless exhibition contest, the Heat are likely just being overly cautious with him and Ellington should be back in the fold sooner rather than later. His next shot to return will be Tuesday against Charlotte.