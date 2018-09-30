Heat's Wayne Ellington: Ruled out for preseason opener
Ellington (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's preseason opener against the Spurs, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.
Ellington sat out Saturday's scrimmage with a sore left ankle, so it doesn't come as a huge surprise that he'll also miss Sunday's preseason opener. Considering it's just a meaningless exhibition contest, the Heat are likely just being overly cautious with him and Ellington should be back in the fold sooner rather than later. His next shot to return will be Tuesday against Charlotte.
More News
-
Heat's Wayne Ellington: Sitting out scrimmage•
-
Heat's Wayne Ellington: Comes back to Miami on one-year deal•
-
Heat's Wayne Ellington: Blows up for 32 points•
-
Heat's Wayne Ellington: Scores nine points in Tuesday's win•
-
Heat's Wayne Ellington: Scores 23 points in victory•
-
Heat's Wayne Ellington: Drains six threes in Wednesday's OT loss•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings and sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.
-
Basketball Tiers: Point Guard
Heading towards the start of NBA preseason, Alex Barutha breaks the players into tiers for...