Heat's Wayne Ellington: Ruled out Saturday
Ellington (quad) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against Detroit, Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press reports.
Both Ellington and Tyler Johnson (quad) will remain out for the second straight game Saturday, and the Heat will also be without Bam Adebayo (personal). Expect Josh Richardson and Justise Winslow to again start on the wing, as was the case Thursday against the Lakers.
