Heat's Wayne Ellington: Ruled out Thursday
Ellington (ankle) has officially been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Wizards, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
It was reported earlier this week that Ellington was likely to miss the first few games of the season, so it doesn't come as a huge surprise that the wing won't be available Thursday. Ellington will now have a couple of extra days off for rest and recovery, and will likely look to get back on the floor for Saturday's tilt with the Hornets. With Ellington on the sidelines, Josh Richardson should play big minutes, while guys like Derrick Jones and Rodney McGruder should be in line for added workload as well.
