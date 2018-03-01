Heat's Wayne Ellington: Ruled out Thursday

Ellington (quad) will not play in Thursday's game against the Lakers.

As expected, given his doubtful tag, Ellington will be sidelined for Thursday's contest while he nurses a left quad bruise he suffered Tuesday against the 76ers. In the absence of both Ellington and Tyler Johnson (quad), the Heat will have to lean on both Dwyane Wade and Rodney McGruder to handle the backcourt minutes off the bench Thursday.