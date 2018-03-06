Heat's Wayne Ellington: Ruled out Tuesday

Ellington (quad) has been ruled out for Tuesday's matchup with the Wizards, Zach Rosen of WashingtonWizards.com reports.

Ellington will be missing a fourth straight game, as he's yet to shake a lingering left quad bruise. He'll look to potentially return ahead of Thursday's game against the 76ers, though will likely need to take part in a practice or shootaround first in order to be given a green light for that contest. For now, consider Ellington questionable and in the meantime for Wednesday's game, Justise Winslow and Luke Babbitt could see extra run on the wing.

