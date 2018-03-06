Heat's Wayne Ellington: Ruled out Tuesday
Ellington (quad) has been ruled out for Tuesday's matchup with the Wizards, Zach Rosen of WashingtonWizards.com reports.
Ellington will be missing a fourth straight game, as he's yet to shake a lingering left quad bruise. He'll look to potentially return ahead of Thursday's game against the 76ers, though will likely need to take part in a practice or shootaround first in order to be given a green light for that contest. For now, consider Ellington questionable and in the meantime for Wednesday's game, Justise Winslow and Luke Babbitt could see extra run on the wing.
More News
-
Heat's Wayne Ellington: Questionable Tuesday vs. Washington•
-
Heat's Wayne Ellington: Out Monday vs. Phoenix•
-
Heat's Wayne Ellington: More doubtful than questionable Monday•
-
Heat's Wayne Ellington: Questionable for Monday•
-
Heat's Wayne Ellington: Ruled out Saturday•
-
Heat's Wayne Ellington: Doubtful to play Saturday•
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...