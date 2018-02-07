Heat's Wayne Ellington: Ruled out Wednesday
Ellington (shoulder) has been officially ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Rockets.
As expected, Ellington will be held out of action Wednesday after initially carrying a doubtful designation. With roughly 30 minutes now up for grabs, Tyler Johnson, and Goran Dragic will likely see big minutes, while Derrick Jones, Jr. and Justise Winslow could also see increased run.
