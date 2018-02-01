Heat's Wayne Ellington: Scoreless in Wednesday's loss
Ellington had zero points (0-4 FG, 0-3 3Pt), six rebounds, and one assists in 26 minutes during Wednesday's 91-89 loss to the Cavaliers.
Ellington has struggled with his shot during the last two games, finishing Monday's matchup against the Mavericks with nine points (on three-of-nine from the field), three boards, and one steal in 27 minutes. Prior to this week, Ellington had posted seven straight double-digit scoring efforts. He'll look to regain his form in Friday's road tilt against the 76ers.
