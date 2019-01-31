Heat's Wayne Ellington: Scores 13 in loss
Ellington turned in 13 points (5-13 FG, 3-11 3Pt), four rebounds, two steals and an assist over 33 minutes in the Heat's loss to the Bulls on Wednesday.
Ellington drew the start again on Wednesday, despite Tyler Johnson (calf) being cleared to play. His production this season has been largely dependent on scoring, and his averages in other statistical categories are minimal. He doesn't need to be owned outside of deep leagues.
