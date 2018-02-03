Heat's Wayne Ellington: Scores 16 points Friday
Ellington scored 16 points (6-16 FG, 4-12 3PT) to go with one steal in 31 minutes during Friday's 103-97 loss to Philadelphia.
On Friday, Ellington kept firing away from beyond the arc, sinking 4-of-12 three pointers for a total of 16 points. The guard has shot from long range at a high volume this season, averaging a career-high 7.6 three-point attempts while converting 39.9 percent of his three-pointers. In five of his last seven games, Ellington has shot at least 10 three-pointers, sinking 37.6 percent of his 9.8 shots per game during this span. As a result, he is averaging 14.4 points in his last seven games. However, Ellington relies on the three-point game to get to this number and is less than 33.3 percent from there on most nights during this stretch.
