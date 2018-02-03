Play

Heat's Wayne Ellington: Scores 16 points Friday

Ellington scored 16 points (6-16 FG, 4-12 3PT) to go with one steal in 31 minutes during Friday's 103-97 loss to Philadelphia.

On Friday, Ellington kept firing away from beyond the arc, sinking 4-of-12 three pointers for a total of 16 points. The guard has shot from long range at a high volume this season, averaging a career-high 7.6 three-point attempts while converting 39.9 percent of his three-pointers. In five of his last seven games, Ellington has shot at least 10 three-pointers, sinking 37.6 percent of his 9.8 shots per game during this span. As a result, he is averaging 14.4 points in his last seven games. However, Ellington relies on the three-point game to get to this number and is less than 33.3 percent from there on most nights during this stretch.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories