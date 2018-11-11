Heat's Wayne Ellington: Scores 16 points in Saturday's loss

Ellington totaled 16 points (4-12 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 30 minutes during Saturday's 116-110 loss to the Wizards.

Ellington returned to a reserve role with Goran Dragic (knee) rejoining the rotation. However, Dragic went scoreless (0-7 FG), which led to coach Erik Spoelstra turning to his bench, in particular Ellington and Tyler Johnson, who earned 34 minutes in this one. Ellington is a reliable source of three-point shooting, but he's best reserved for use in deeper leagues.