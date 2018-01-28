Heat's Wayne Ellington: Scores 17 off bench Saturday
Ellington scored 17 points (6-14 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 1-1 FT) while adding two rebounds and an assist in 35 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 95-91 win over the Hornets.
The journeyman has become a second-unit stalwart for the Heat this season, and Ellington is now averaging 15.2 points, 4.2 boards and 3.8 three-pointers through 12 games in January, numbers well above his career highs in all three categories.
