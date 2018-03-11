Heat's Wayne Ellington: Scores 17 points in blow-out

Ellington totaled 17 points (5-11 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal in 24 minutes during Saturday's 129-102 victory over Washington.

Ellington put up 17 points, his highest total since back on January 27. In his second game back from a quad injury, he once again demonstrated his upside when it comes to perimeter scoring. He has hit seven triples in his two games since returning and despite the addition of Dwyane Wade, Ellington still remains an elite three-point streaming option.