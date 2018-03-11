Heat's Wayne Ellington: Scores 17 points in blow-out
Ellington totaled 17 points (5-11 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal in 24 minutes during Saturday's 129-102 victory over Washington.
Ellington put up 17 points, his highest total since back on January 27. In his second game back from a quad injury, he once again demonstrated his upside when it comes to perimeter scoring. He has hit seven triples in his two games since returning and despite the addition of Dwyane Wade, Ellington still remains an elite three-point streaming option.
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...