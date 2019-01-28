Heat's Wayne Ellington: Scores 19 points in Sunday's win

Ellington posted 19 points (6-13 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 3-3 FT) and one rebound in 31 minutes during Sunday's 106-97 win over the Knicks.

Ellington drew the start in place of Tyler Johnson (calf) and reached double figures in scoring for the first time since Dec. 2. With two days off before Wednesday's matchup with the Bulls, it's possible Johnson will be ready to return to the lineup, but if not Ellington could certainly stick with the starting five. The 31-year-old shooting guard hasn't been a part of the regular rotation in over a month, appearing in just three of the last 16 games.