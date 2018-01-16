Heat's Wayne Ellington: Scores 20 off bench Monday
Ellington scored 20 points (6-13 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 3-3 FT) while adding five rebounds and an assist in 33 minutes off the bench during Monday's 119-111 loss to the Bulls.
Tyler Johnson exited the game in the third quarter with an ankle injury and didn't return, but it didn't impact Ellington's role -- the veteran has played at least 30 minutes in eight straight games, averaging 14.3 points, 4.6 boards and 3.6 three-pointers over that stretch. If Johnson ends up missing significant time, Heat coach Erik Spoelstra could have a tough decision to make between moving Ellington into the starting five or leaving him on a second unit that's already perilously shallow and in a role he seems comfortable.
