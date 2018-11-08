Heat's Wayne Ellington: Scores 20 points in Wednesday's win
Ellington collected 20 points (7-13 FG, 6-10 3Pt), four rebounds, two steals, and one assist in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 95-88 win over the Spurs.
Ellington was excellent as the starter in place of Goran Dragic (knee). Given that Dragic is merely dealing with soreness, it's possible he'll be back for Friday's matchup with the Pacers. Nevertheless, Ellington's strong performance and ability to stretch the floor was crucial to the Heat last season, and even once Dragic and Dwyane Wade (personal) return to the lineup, Ellington figures to remain involved as a regular part of the rotation with the greenest light imaginable on offense.
More News
-
Heat's Wayne Ellington: Enters starting lineup Wednesday•
-
Heat's Wayne Ellington: Another DNP-CD Tuesday•
-
Heat's Wayne Ellington: DNP-CD in loss to Kings•
-
Heat's Wayne Ellington: Still yet to see floor•
-
Heat's Wayne Ellington: Will be available Saturday•
-
Heat's Wayne Ellington: Probable for Saturday•
-
Week 4 NBA Injury Analysis
When is John Collins likely to return to the Hawks lineup? What's the latest on injured Kevin...
-
CBS Waiver Wire Week 4
The Knicks and Timberwolves bear watching with rotations in flux, and so do players like under-owned...
-
Fantasy Basketball waiver wire, Week 4
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 4 Preview
The schedule doesn't offer many clues, so how should Fantasy players approach Week 4?
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 4
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...