Heat's Wayne Ellington: Scores 20 points in Wednesday's win

Ellington collected 20 points (7-13 FG, 6-10 3Pt), four rebounds, two steals, and one assist in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 95-88 win over the Spurs.

Ellington was excellent as the starter in place of Goran Dragic (knee). Given that Dragic is merely dealing with soreness, it's possible he'll be back for Friday's matchup with the Pacers. Nevertheless, Ellington's strong performance and ability to stretch the floor was crucial to the Heat last season, and even once Dragic and Dwyane Wade (personal) return to the lineup, Ellington figures to remain involved as a regular part of the rotation with the greenest light imaginable on offense.