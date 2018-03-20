Heat's Wayne Ellington: Scores 23 points in victory
Ellington tallied 23 points (8-14 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds and two assists in 40 minutes during Monday's 149-141 victory over the Nuggets.
Ellington had double-digit scoring for the fourth time in his last five outings. He has been arguably the best three-point streaming option this season and it continued here as he drained six triples. Dwyane Wade (hamstring) could return soon and take away some of Ellington's value but until then, he would be a nice addition to any team in need of some perimeter scoring.
More News
-
Heat's Wayne Ellington: Drains six threes in Wednesday's OT loss•
-
Heat's Wayne Ellington: Scores 17 points in blow-out•
-
Heat's Wayne Ellington: Scores nine points in Thursday's win•
-
Heat's Wayne Ellington: Will play Thursday vs. 76ers•
-
Heat's Wayne Ellington: Probable Thursday vs. Philly•
-
Heat's Wayne Ellington: Ruled out Tuesday•
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...