Heat's Wayne Ellington: Scores 23 points in victory

Ellington tallied 23 points (8-14 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds and two assists in 40 minutes during Monday's 149-141 victory over the Nuggets.

Ellington had double-digit scoring for the fourth time in his last five outings. He has been arguably the best three-point streaming option this season and it continued here as he drained six triples. Dwyane Wade (hamstring) could return soon and take away some of Ellington's value but until then, he would be a nice addition to any team in need of some perimeter scoring.