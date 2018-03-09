Heat's Wayne Ellington: Scores nine points in Thursday's win
Ellington totaled nine points (3-6 FG, 3-4 3Pt), three rebounds, and two assists in 22 minutes during Thursday's 108-99 win over the 76ers.
Ellington returned from a four-game absence due to a bruised quad, providing a solid scoring boost off the bench. He remains one of the league's top three-point shooters, but anything else he adds should be considered a bonus. As a result of this and the fact that the Heat have a very deep rotation, Ellington is most useful in deeper leagues.
